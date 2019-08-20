While Packers coach Matt LaFleur wanted to keep everyone guessing as to whether quarterback Aaron Rodgers would play against the Raiders, he was keeping no such secrets about the “other” Aaron who’ll be so vital to the offense this year — running back Aaron Jones (above).
“I anticipate him playing a series or so,” LaFleur said before the team departed for Winnipeg. Asked if he felt he needed to see Jones in the new outside zone run scheme, LaFleur replied, “I don't think we need to. I just think it's nice for the backs to understand — they haven't been hit in so long. Just to feel what it's like to get hit, making sure that we're protecting the football, that's why you want to get backs out there.”
Jones, who has averaged an eye-popping 5.5 yards per carry during his first two NFL seasons but ended both years on injured reserve with knee injuries, did not play in the first two preseason games and didn’t take part in the joint practices with the Houston Texans because of a hamstring injury early in camp. So while he might not be looking forward to being tackled, he too knows it’s necessary.
“I mean, nobody likes to get hit,” Jones said with a laugh. “Hey, football is back. You take the first one or two hits, you know you have to get your pad level low. It starts reminding you, ‘Hey, this is football.’ It’s never a bad thing. I’d rather not be hit and score touchdowns, but it’s football. It’s going to happen.”