 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jonathon Kim, jr., Middleton

  • 0

The Cardinals' leader in wins in 2021, Kim needed a special qualifier berth into the individual state tournament as a result of how loaded Middleton's lineup was. Depth had him playing No. 3 singles in the postseason, and after winning the sectional title at that flight — only the top four finishers at No. 1 and the champion at No. 2 automatically advance — he was selected into the state field of 64. He won in the first round before falling to the No. 16 seed in the round of 32, but after a win a week later at team state, his 29 victories tied him for third in the state for Division 1.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics