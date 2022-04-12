Jonathon Kim, jr., Middleton

The Cardinals' leader in wins in 2021, Kim needed a special qualifier berth into the individual state tournament as a result of how loaded Middleton's lineup was. Depth had him playing No. 3 singles in the postseason, and after winning the sectional title at that flight — only the top four finishers at No. 1 and the champion at No. 2 automatically advance — he was selected into the state field of 64. He won in the first round before falling to the No. 16 seed in the round of 32, but after a win a week later at team state, his 29 victories tied him for third in the state for Division 1.