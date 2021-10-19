 Skip to main content
Jonathan Taylor — Colts
Jonathan Taylor — Colts

Texans Colts Football

The Badgers’ second all-time leading rusher is heating up after another massive output. Taylor had 145 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and a 13-yard catch in the Indianapolis Colts’ 31-3 win over Houston.

Taylor’s highlight play was an 83-yard run to start a third-quarter drive, the longest carry in the NFL this season. He rushed four times on the series, gained 88 yards and scored a touchdown from 4 yards out.

Taylor is up to 472 yards rushing and five total touchdowns this season.

