Jonathan Taylor — Colts

The Badgers’ second all-time leading rusher is heating up after another massive output. Taylor had 145 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and a 13-yard catch in the Indianapolis Colts’ 31-3 win over Houston.
Taylor’s highlight play was an 83-yard run to start a third-quarter drive, the longest carry in the NFL this season. He rushed four times on the series, gained 88 yards and scored a touchdown from 4 yards out.
Taylor is up to 472 yards rushing and five total touchdowns this season.
Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
