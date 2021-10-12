Jonathan Taylor — Colts

His team lost a heartbreaker in overtime, but former UW tailback Jonathan Taylor played a major role in the Indianapolis Colts’ ability to build a lead in regulation.
Taylor had 53 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and 116 yards and a touchdown on three catches. He took a screen pass on a third-and-15 in the first quarter for a 76-yard touchdown, showing off his acceleration and speed. It was Taylor’s first multi-touchdown game of the season.
Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
