Jonathan Taylor – Colts

After a season-ending injury to Marlon Mack, Jonathan Taylor assumed the starting running back role for the Indianapolis Colts. Taylor rewarded the move by putting together his first 100-yard game as a pro, gaining 101 yards on 26 carries. He also scored his first NFL touchdown, a second-quarter run from 5 yards out that gave the Colts a lead they didn’t relinquish in a 28-11 win over Minnesota. Taylor also had two catches on two targets, gaining 9 yards.