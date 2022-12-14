 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jonas Duclona — Naples (Florida)

Three-star defensive back Jonas Duclona became the first recruit of the Luke Fickell era to commit to UW. He was originally committed to Fickell and his staff at Cincinnati, but chose to follow them to UW. 

He had more than 30 scholarship offers out of high school. Duclona, listed at 6 foot and 170 pounds on his Hudl profile, is slated to play in the 2023 All-American Bowl in January. 

