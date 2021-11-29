 Skip to main content
Jonah Dennis, sr., Middleton
Dennis is a transfer from Riverdale who probably will compete at 113 pounds this season. He was fifth at 106 pounds at the 2020 Division 3 state meet when competing for Riverdale. The Middleton program will be directed this season by first-year coach Joe Miller, who took over for longtime coach Kent Weiler.

