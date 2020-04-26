JON RUNYAN — OG — MICHIGAN

JON RUNYAN — OG — MICHIGAN

Jon Runyan

Round: 6

Pick: 192 (From Las Vegas)

Year: Redshirt senior

Age: 22 (Aug. 8, 1997) 

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 321 pounds

Number: 76

Notes: Runyan, who made 25 of his 26 starts at left tackle, was a two-time winner of the University of Michigan's Hugh H. Rader Memorial Award, given to the Wolverines' top offensive lineman. Runyan's father, Jon Runyan Sr., also took home the award, making them the only father-son duo to earn the honor in school history. The junior Runyan almost cost himself his opportunity in Green Bay when he accidentally declined a call from the organization on the final day of the draft Saturday. "I declined a call from Green Bay, Wisconsin," Runyan said. "I tried to call back and my call didn't go through, and I had no idea what I just did." Luckily for Runyan, the Packers called right back and the rest is draft history. 

