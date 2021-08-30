 Skip to main content
Join the Madison.com 2021 Job fair
Join the Madison.com 2021 Job fair

Join the Madison.com 2021 Job fair

Join us for our 2021 South Central Wisconsin Job Fair on Tuesday, September 21st from 11a.m. – 4p.m. The event takes place at Madison Marriott West, 1313 John Q Hammons Dr, Middleton, WI 53562.

Pre-register now for the latest updates before the show.

Participating employers include:

  • FedEx Ground
  • Cabela's
  • Frank Beverage Group
  • DRM Inc. - Arby's
  • Cintas
  • Generac
  • American Girl
  • Skinner Transfer Corp
  • Vernon School District
  • Johnsonville
  • Weir Mineral
  • Chr. Hansen
  • Bell Laboratories, Inc.
  • Agrace
  • ePac Flexible Packaging
  • EatStreet
  • Capital Newspapers
  • Wisconsin Construction Laborers
  • BrightStar
  • Fisher Barton
  • Energizer Holdings, Inc.
  • Badger Bus
  • The QTI Group
  • Uniroyal Engineered Products, LLC.
  • WI Department of Revenue
  • The Bruce Company of Wisconsin, Inc.
  • Catalent Pharma Solutions
  • Exact Sciences
  • Duluth Trading Company
  • Culver's
  • Sub-Zero Group, inc.
  • Budget Signs & Specialties
  • Smart Toyota
  • ITU AbsorbTech
  • Epic
  • Maplewood of Sauk Prairie
  • Kwik Trip
  • Reach Dane
  • Union Cab of Madison Cooperative
  • Grande Cheese Company
