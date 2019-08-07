An effective receiver, passer, punter, defender and runner, Blood was something else: Pro football’s first big-play maker.
“I never saw a fellow who could turn a ball game around as quickly as Johnny Blood,” former teammate and fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Hutson once said.
Born John Victor McNally, he went by the alias Johnny Blood while playing sandlot football and kept the moniker while becoming one of the game’s most colorful players. Playing seven of his 14 NFL seasons with the Packers, he still holds the team record for touchdown receptions by a running back (10, set in 1931), and he led the Packers to three consecutive titles in 1929, ’30 and ’31.
Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a charter member in 1963, Blood was a member of the 1930s all-decade team. During his Packers career, Blood played in 76 regular-season games and started 31, including 16 at halfback and five at quarterback.
“The Packers had a lot of great players,” former Chicago Bears coach George Halas once said. “But until Hutson came along, Johnny Blood was the one guy who could beat you with one big play.”