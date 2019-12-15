John Smalley: Savoring decades of reader recipes

Twenty-five years ago, Wisconsin State Journal editors and reporters combed through nearly four decades of reader recipes to choose the best recipes to feature in our last annual cookbook.

Today, we’re reprinting that cookbook – almost exactly as it was published in 1994 – as part of our annual 12 Gifts series.

The recipes featured here date back to the 1950s – an era where the submitters were almost all identified by their husband’s name and a man submitting a recipe as a home cook was a rarity.

Turning through the decades of recipes featured here, readers can get a glimpse of old favorites prepared the way Grandma used to and watch as Madison’s tastes change.

For the most part, the recipes are presented in the same way they were submitted all those years ago. Cooking methods and recipes have changed significantly over those decades – everything from the package size of ingredients to food safety recommendations is likely different. (Readers will see a number of recipes calling for raw or undercooked eggs. Substitute pasteurized eggs and egg substitutes to avoid the risk of salmonella.)