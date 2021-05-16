John Nichols: Pocan refuses to disregard Palestinians

As tensions in the Middle East flared anew last Monday, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan put things into perspective with a clarity that is rare in American politics.
News reports were focusing on the firing of rockets by Hamas at targets in Israel. Predictably, U.S. officials and commentators were quick to condemn the Palestinian militants. But many of them failed to respond with appropriate concern for the mounting Palestinian death toll from Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip — which included many young children.
Pocan provided the backstory on the current crisis, which erupted after Israeli authorities sought to displace Palestinian families from their ancestral homes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, and after Israeli security forces conducted a series of violent raids on that city’s Al-Aqsa mosque, the third holiest site for followers of Islam.
“We cannot just condemn rockets fired by Hamas and ignore Israel’s state-sanctioned police violence against Palestinians — including unlawful evictions, violent attacks on protestors and the murder of Palestinian children. U.S. aid should not be funding this violence,” declared the Wisconsin Democrat.
Pocan’s observation reflected his knowledge of the region — based on travels in Israel and Palestine, as well as his frequent consultations with Israelis, Palestinians and experts on Middle East issues.
Pocan’s experience with those issues informs his viewpoint, as well as his frustration with the response of former President Donald Trump and many right-wingers to the latest violence, which was to attack U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota. One of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, Omar expressed outrage at raids on the Mosque, noting that, “Palestinians deserve to find refuge in a mosque and peace in Ramadan.” She had also argued that it is “unconscionable” for U.S. officials to fail to condemn Israeli airstrikes that had left innocent civilians, including children, dead.
Predictably, Trump’s tried to blame President Biden for the crisis, claiming that, “Biden’s weakness and lack of support for Israel is leading to new attacks on our allies.” But his crudest attack was directed at Democrats who shared the views of “crazed, anti-American Rep. Ilhan Omar.”
Pocan was struck by Trump’s singling out of Omar. “I’m seeing a lot of right-wing extremists criticize my wonderful colleague, @IlhanMN, because she rightly condemned the murder of Palestinian children & Israel’s violence against Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrar & at Al-Aqsa,” he tweeted. “I did the same, wonder why they’re not criticizing me?”
Given Trump’s history of attacking Muslims in general, and Omar in particular, the answer to that question was obvious enough. But I called Pocan and let him spell things out, which he did with his usual lucidity.
“The answer pretty clearly is there is a lot of xenophobia out there — a lot of people are hating on the Muslim woman of color,” he said. “They think it will distract from the message. Rather than focusing on the simple message that the U.S. needs to work for peace in the region, which we have both talked about, and which a lot of other people are now talking about, they are attacking the messenger who is a Muslim woman of color.”
Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times: jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.