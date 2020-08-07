John Imes: I will enact high-road, progressive policies in the state Senate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

During this difficult time when both the physical health and economic health of our community are at risk from COVID-19, we need leaders who move beyond business and politics as usual and put people first. That is why I entered the race for the 26th state Senate District, the seat long held by Sen. Fred Risser who is retiring as the longest-serving state legislator in the nation.

As an elected official, environmental nonprofit leader and responsible small business owner serving in the community for over two decades, I bring a uniquely diverse experience to governing and work with stakeholders on issues that allow me to engage more effectively and build the coalitions we need to win back a Democratic majority.

Protect Workers and Prioritize Public Health

As your state senator, I will work to implement the bold, high-road, progressive policies we need and will stand up for local businesses and workers. I believe we can come out of this crisis healthier, stronger and more resilient as a community, but only if we implement an economic recovery plan that works for all and prioritizes workers, public health and safety, and provides affordable health care, paid sick, family and medical leave, and direct economic relief.