John Imes: I will enact high-road, progressive policies in the state Senate

During this difficult time when both the physical health and economic health of our community are at risk from COVID-19, we need leaders who move beyond business and politics as usual and put people first. That is why I entered the race for the 26th state Senate District, the seat long held by Sen. Fred Risser who is retiring as the longest-serving state legislator in the nation.
As an elected official, environmental nonprofit leader and responsible small business owner serving in the community for over two decades, I bring a uniquely diverse experience to governing and work with stakeholders on issues that allow me to engage more effectively and build the coalitions we need to win back a Democratic majority.
Protect Workers and Prioritize Public Health
As your state senator, I will work to implement the bold, high-road, progressive policies we need and will stand up for local businesses and workers. I believe we can come out of this crisis healthier, stronger and more resilient as a community, but only if we implement an economic recovery plan that works for all and prioritizes workers, public health and safety, and provides affordable health care, paid sick, family and medical leave, and direct economic relief.
My goal is to make the state a model for high-road practices and provide incentives to those that adopt them and enact legislation requiring them. Providing a livable fair wage, family-friendly benefits, work-life balance, education and technical training and a “just transition,” particularly for women, immigrants and people of color, will help reduce social/economic disparities and make an economic recovery that works for all possible.
Save Main Street and Defend the UW
While our next state budget will be severely impacted by COVID-19, I will apply my extensive management background and experience as a local official and work to dismantle the traditional economic development incentives that benefit large, non-local multinational corporations like Foxconn and redirect savings to local businesses and other critical budget priorities. I will also make sure workers are compensated as valued partners and will defend the UW System from further cuts in the same way by building a stronger funding commitment to higher education by the state.
Wisconsin Green New Deal
In order to build a long-term, resilient recovery and help protect against future systematic threats, I’ll work to implement a broad Wisconsin-based Green New Deal that includes the innovative policies to be a leader in clean energy, climate action, sustainable communities, regional transit, smarter and more affordable housing, food security, flood resilience and entrepreneurship — a plan that attracts well-paying jobs and helps restore Wisconsin’s environmental leadership tradition.
That tradition is sorely missed and a main reason why I received the endorsement of former state Rep. Terese Berceau, who represented the district in the Legislature for 20 years and why I earned the support of Tia Nelson, the daughter of former governor, U.S. senator, and Earth Day founder, Gaylord Nelson, who said I am "the only candidate with the credentials to build back our economy and take climate action."
Protecting Women’s Rights and Equal Rights for All of Our Citizens
I will stand for equal pay for women and a woman’s right to choose and equal rights for all our LGBTQ+ community members. I also support justice in policing to confront racism and ensure greater transparency, accountability, and justice for all. I will also stand against intolerance and hate and the rhetoric and policies that target immigrants, refugees and people of all faiths in our community.
Supporting Teachers and Our Public Schools, Reducing Gun Violence
I support our wonderful professors, teachers and public schools and will be dedicated to the education, well-being, and success of our children. We need more equitable school funding and common-sense reforms to end gun violence.
Protecting Our Seniors
Our seniors and citizens with disabilities deserve a decent, safe, and affordable quality of life. That includes affordable health care with a “public option” as well as prescription drug reform legislation that addresses skyrocketing costs, and improvements to nursing homes to limit the exposure and spread of infectious diseases.
I also understand the importance of listening to voters and will take a cooperative, practical and effective approach to solving problems. Working with colleagues, I voted for resolutions in support of our public schools and reducing carbon emissions to mitigate climate change. I will also refuse special interest campaign contributions and will oppose efforts to restrict voting rights that dismantle Wisconsin’s good government tradition.
Voters want dedicated, experienced and effective leadership to transcend the extreme divisiveness and inaction of today’s state politics and I promise to work diligently to enact high-road, progressive policies to take better care of our local businesses, workers, families and communities and put people first!
I would appreciate your vote by Aug. 11 and thank you very much for your contributions to the success of our community. For more information, please visit www.johnimes.com.
John Imes is head of the Wisconsin Environmental Initiative, a Shorewood Hills Village board member and a candidate for the 26th Senate District.
