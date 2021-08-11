 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Harman, sr., LB, Stoughton
0 Comments

John Harman, sr., LB, Stoughton

  • 0

A WFCA All-Region selection this past spring, Harman wreaked havoc on opposing offenses from the Vikings’ linebacking corps. The 6-foot, 195-pound Harman racked up a team-high 11 sacks and had 18 tackles for loss and 72 tackles, including 53 solo takedowns. Harman also tallied a forced fumble, three blocked kicks and four passes defended in just seven games.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Thunderstorms wreak havoc from the Midwest to the Northeast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics