John Clifford, OL, Wisconsin

Excited to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Wisconsin. Thank you to all my family, coaches, and teammates that have helped me throughout my career so far. Let’s get to work.🔴⚪️ #AGTG #BADA22BADGERS @WtownFootball @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/UqT2BISIt9— John Clifford ‘22 (@CliffyJ88) November 2, 2021
Clifford announced Nov. 2 on his Twitter that he had committed to Wisconsin. The Badgers see him as an interior offensive lineman in the future. Clifford was primarily a tight end and defensive end for Watertown. He accepted a walk-on offer from the Badgers and is a two-star recruit.