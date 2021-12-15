 Skip to main content
John Clifford, OL, Wisconsin

Clifford announced Nov. 2 on his Twitter that he had committed to Wisconsin. The Badgers see him as an interior offensive lineman in the future. Clifford was primarily a tight end and defensive end for Watertown. He accepted a walk-on offer from the Badgers and is a two-star recruit.

