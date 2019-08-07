During those dark days of the 1970s when the Packers struggled in the long shadow cast by the Lombardi era, running back Brockington stood above the rest.
Arriving as the ninth overall pick in the 1971 NFL Draft, Brockington became the first running back in NFL history to eclipse 1,000 yards in his first three seasons. Together with MacArthur Lane, the Packers had one of the league’s best backfield tandems during the early 1970s.
In all, Brockington played seven years in Green Bay, rushing for 5,024 yards on 1,293 carries. The bulk of those yards came those first three years (1,105 in 1971, 1,027 in 1972 and 1,144 in 1973), but he also had 883 yards in 1974, and all four of those years were during the NFL’s 14-game schedule era.
Then-coach Bart Starr released him early in the 1977 season — shortly after he eclipsed 5,000 yards — and Brockington finished his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.
“When I got to the Packers, I said, ‘I’m going to be the rookie of the year.’ And then I did it. Then I was All-Pro first team and went to my first Pro Bowl,” Brockington said in an ESPN Wisconsin interview in 2017. “But the thing that’s most heady for me was the fact that I was the first running back in the history of the league to get 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons. That was huge for me, because I knew who had come before me — Jim Brown, Jimmy Taylor, Gayle Sayers, all these guys.
“That was really heady stuff.”