John Appelfeldt, sr., OL/DL, Dodgeland

A second-team All-Eastern Suburban Conference selection last fall on both sides of the ball, Appenfeldt was a positive motor for the slogging Trojans. The 6-4, 260 pounder notched 23 tackles last season, including 14 solo in just six games with one tackle for loss. And as the anchor of the Trojans offensive line, he was usually one of the only things moving forward for a unit that was usually stuck in reverse.