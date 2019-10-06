Senior
5-11, 184
Stockholm, Sweden
Age at start of season: 24.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
NHL: Free agent.
Stats: No record, 2.28 goals-against average, .909 save percentage in three career games for the Badgers.
Scouting report: Blomquist has been the third-string goaltender for his first three seasons, contributing mostly in practices and seeing most of his playing time in exhibition games. He allowed five goals on 20 shots in two periods of work in an exhibition against British Columbia on Sept. 1.
On Twitter and Instagram: @BlomquistJohan, @blomquist.johan.