Junior | 5-11, 180
Stockholm, Sweden
Age at start of season: 23.
NHL: Free agent.
Stats: Stopped both shots he faced in 10:43 of playing time in relief roles in the 2016-17 season.
Scouting report: Blomquist has seen more pucks in practice than any other UW goalie over the past two years, and coach Tony Granato said that it might be time to see what the Swede can do in a game situation. Considering it has been more than two years since he started in a meaningful game, there may be some rust to shake off when facing a team other than his own.
Find Blomquist on Twitter: @blomquistjohan