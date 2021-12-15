 Skip to main content
Joey Okla, OG, Illinois
Okla committed to the Fighting Illini back on Feb. 5, with his only other Division I offer coming from Eastern Illinois. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound lineman out of Hartland Arrowhead is ranked 21st nationally for offensive guards and sixth in the state by Rivals.

