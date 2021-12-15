Joey Okla, OG, Illinois

Committed! Huge thanks to my Family, friends, and coaches for making me the man I am today. Also, a big thanks to @BretBielema @Coach_BMiller and the rest of the Illinois staff for believing in me! #Illini #famILLy22 pic.twitter.com/WBU5EGgpNP— Joey Okla (@JoeyOkla) February 5, 2021
Okla committed to the Fighting Illini back on Feb. 5, with his only other Division I offer coming from Eastern Illinois. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound lineman out of Hartland Arrowhead is ranked 21st nationally for offensive guards and sixth in the state by Rivals.