 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joey Fuhremann, sr., Waunakee
0 Comments

Joey Fuhremann, sr., Waunakee

  • 0
202105015statesoccerkw07-05152021172453

Waunakee goalkeeper Joey Fuhremann prevents a goal by De Pere during the WIAA State Boys Soccer Semifinals in Kewaskum, Wis., Saturday, May 15, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

Fuhremann, a 6-foot-8 goalkeeper, provides a tall presence in net for the Warriors, who advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season. He also plays basketball and is a “very tall and athletic goalie who will be difficult to beat with his size and ability to cover the net,” Waunakee coach Dave Kettner said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook
Editorial

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook

"Confidential tax records, obtained by ProPublica, 'reveal that Johnson’s last-minute maneuver benefited two families more than almost any others in the country.'"

Watch Now: Related Video

Visitors, locals stunned by Hurricane Ida’s impact on New Orleans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics