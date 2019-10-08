As usual there wasn't much for Browns fans to be happy about in Cleveland's 31-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, but linebacker Joe Schobert (right) was one of the few bright spots.
Schobert had a season-high 11 solo tackles as the Cleveland defense couldn't do much on the road to slow San Francisco.
Through the first five games of his fourth season, Schobert has 54 total tackles, one sack and a forced fumble for the Browns (2-3).