Joe Schobert - Browns

While linebacker Joe Schobert's play wasn't enough for the Browns to hand the Rams their first loss of the season, the former Badger came up with a big fumble recovery, nearly running all the way for the score, in the final minute of the first half.
After teammate Myles Garrett stripped Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff, Schobert picked up the ball at the Rams' 38-yard line and ran it back 21 yards to the 17. After failing to gain any yards in three plays, the Browns had to settle for a field goal with 18 seconds left in the half to take a 6-3 lead into the break.
Schobert also had three solo and three assisted tackles as the Browns lost to the Rams at home by a touchdown, 20-13, to fall to 1-2 on the season.