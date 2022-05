Forward Joe Pavelski (at UW 2004-06) became the oldest U.S.-born player to reach 80 points in a season and just the 12th in NHL history to do so at age 37 or older. He's the third player in NHL history to set a career high for points at age 37 or older, joining Gordie Howe and Tim Horton. This is his 14th season in the playoffs.