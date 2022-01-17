 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joe Lunardi, ESPN
Joe Lunardi, ESPN

Wisconsin Ohio State

Wisconsin's guard Brad Davison (34) encourages the crowd during the second half of Wisconsin's 78-68 win over Ohio State at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

Current: Three seed, facing Wagner

Last week: Six seed

Lunardi has eight Big Ten teams making his 2022 bracket, the most of any conference, and the Badgers share the three line with Purdue.

He is still predicting Michigan State will be the Big Ten’s automatic qualifier as the conference tournament champion, but the Spartans are a four seed in his projection.

