Redshirt freshman center | 7-0, 240
Hopkins, Minnesota
Scouting report: Hedstrom, who redshirted last season, is set to make his debut with the Badgers this season. He entered the program as a walk-on but is now on scholarship. Hedstrom averaged 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds as a senior at Hopkins High School in 2017-18, helping the Royals to a 26-2 record. His family includes several athletes: his father Peter (St. Olaf) and mother Sharon (Bethel University) both played college basketball, as did his aunt Mary Hedstrom (Minnesota) and cousin Joanna Hedstrom (Minnesota). His grandfather, Burt Hedstrom, played basketball, football and baseball at Northwestern in the 1940s.
If you could have dinner with anybody in the world, who would it be? Lecrae.
Favorite TV show to binge? The Office.
You’re invited to a 2-on-2 tournament and can pick one teammate to partner with. Who do you choose? Brad Davison.
Favorite restaurant on campus? Sunroom Café.
Other than basketball, what’s your favorite sport? Fishing.
On Twitter and Instagram: N/A, @joe.hedstrom