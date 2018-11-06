Joe Hedstrom mug

Hedstrom

Freshman center

7-0, 223

Hopkins, Minnesota

Scouting report: Hedstrom enters the program as a preferred walk-on who is expected to be on scholarship for four of his five seasons at UW. He averaged 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds as a senior at Hopkins High School, helping the Royals to a 26-2 record. His family includes several athletes: his father Peter (St. Olaf) and mother Sharon (Bethel University) both played college basketball, as did his aunt Mary Hedstrom (Minnesota) and cousin Joanna Hedstrom (Minnesota). His grandfather, Burt Hedstrom, played basketball, football and baseball at Northwestern in the 1940s.

What’s your nickname? J-O-E.

A movie is being made about this team. What actor plays your character? Bradley Cooper

Best singer on the team? Michael Ballard.

Worst dancer on the team? Taylor Currie.

In 20 years, I’ll be … : Hopefully, married with some children.

