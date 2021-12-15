 Skip to main content
Joe Brunner, OT, Wisconsin
Joe Brunner, OT, Wisconsin

Brunner, a four-star recruit, is considered the No. 1 prospect in Wisconsin per 247Sports and Rivals. He joins his older brother Thomas Brunner, who transferred to Wisconsin from Northern Illinois this summer. As a member of Whitefish Bay High School, Joe Brunner earned first-team all-state and the coveted Joe Thomas award, given to the best senior offensive lineman in Wisconsin. Brunner ranks as Wisconsin’s top commit out of the class of 2022 thus far.

