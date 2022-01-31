 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joanne Reid, biathlon

Wisconsin connection: The 29-year-old was born in Madison; her mother is 1980 speedskating Olympian Beth Heiden Reid. This is her second Olympics; she was part of the U.S. team that placed 13th in the women's relay in 2018.

Olympics bio and schedule

