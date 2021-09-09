Jo Jo
My name is Jo Jo, but if I was a girl, I might have been called Joy Joy, because that... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
The wife of a Wisconsin lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of vaccine and mask mandates and who remains hospitalized with COVID-19-induced pneumonia is urging people to get vaccinated.
Jim Polzin: It's time for Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz to start delivering on his potential
The UW football team needs Graham Mertz to be better, and in a hurry. “I know I can play a lot better football," the QB said after Saturday's loss. "I know we’re a lot better team than that.”
The Nittany Lions signal caller kept his response to Faion Hicks short and sweet.
Wisconsin's leading rusher from 2020 didn't play a snap in a loss to the Nittany Lions.
The thieves apparently used a garage door opener to gain access through the home's attached garage.
UW's senior tackles looked rusty, sophomore linebacker Nick Herbig shined and more takeaways from Wisconsin's home loss to the Nittany Lions.
This was a winnable game against a ranked team and the Badgers were left beating themselves up afterward because, well, they beat themselves in a lot of ways.
How has the delta variant impacted case counts? What percentage of the population has been vaccinated? How many hospital beds are available? Find out with these charts and maps, updated weekly.
Paramedics were called 21 times during Saturday's game against Penn State.
A phone number mix-up prevented Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst from hearing from freshman tailback Loyal Crawford, who was dismissed from the team Tuesday.