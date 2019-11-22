As well as the 49ers have played during their 9-1 start, and as good as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s stats look, their passing game has been inconsistent, primarily because Garoppolo’s penchant for turning the ball over.
Garappolo enters the game having completed 218 of 317 passes (68.8%) for 2,478 yards with 18 touchdowns (97.7 rating). But he’s also thrown 10 interceptions and lost four fumbles, including three interceptions and two lost fumbles over the past two games.
“I think Jimmy has done some really good things this year. This has been the first year that he's been able to play at least half a season,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said of his quarterback, who missed most of last season with a knee injury. “He hasn't played a ton of football. Coming off an ACL, I knew there would be some ups and downs this year. I think he's gotten into it better and faster than expected. I know he'd like to eliminate a number of those picks – which, as always, not all are his fault. But definitely we've had too many of them. But what I like about Jimmy is he makes a lot of plays too, and he keeps coming. He's not scared to turn it over, because he's not scared to make the big play. But we've definitely got to cut down on those turnovers.”
The Packers defense, meanwhile, thrives on takeaways, as the team entered the week with the best turnover differential in the league. To win Sunday night, the defense will have to take advantage of Garoppolo’s mistakes.
“The takeaway piece is big, much more than we had a year ago, where we are as a whole team,” defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said of the team’s 16 takeaways — already more than the Packers had last season (15) — and plus-9 turnover ratio, tied for second-best in the league. “We’re ranked pretty high in the league as far as turnover differential. I think we’ve been better in the red zone. Because really it’s points and takeaways. Those are two areas where we have improved. And I think if we get some of the other things headed in the right direction or just cleaned up, we have a chance to be pretty good.”