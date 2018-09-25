As media days were ending Monday, Jimmy Butler was still with the Minnesota Timberwolves. It’s likely temporary.
The first big saga of the 2018-19 season is Butler and his trade request.
“Our job is to seek out the best opportunity for us,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. “If something’s good for us, then we’re interested in doing it. If not, we’re ready to move forward the other way.”
Several teams — including Miami, Cleveland, Brooklyn — have interest, as would be expected when talking about a four-time All-Star.