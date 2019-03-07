I’m a community organizer who has spent years working to build coalitions around issues and elect progressives to local, state and national office. I lead my local progressive action team and sit on the board of the Tenant Resource Center. I am a student, a renter, and I have over a decade of small-business management experience. I want to bring my experience to the City Council to address the long-term challenges Madison faces. We need to be preparing for our future. When we don’t plan ahead, we can only fall behind.
Housing is a human right, but Madison has an affordable housing crisis that leaves too many without a stable home. Every year we build more and more, but we keep falling further behind our goal of housing for all. We need a real affordable housing plan, one that can keep up with the 70,000 new people who are expected to move here over the next decade. To get there, we should rewrite our outdated neighborhood plans and re-evaluate our use of single-family zoning. We should capitalize on more resources from TIF and federal opportunity zones and expand the Affordable Housing Fund. If we still fall short, we should consider an affordable housing bond referendum.
We can’t stop there. Affordable housing and transit issues need to be tackled together. Madison needs a public transit system that is a real alternative to driving, and that can be a guide for planning future growth. The isthmus alone will be home to 10,000 new jobs over the next 40 years. We need to act now, before our streets are even more congested. It's time to invest in Bus Rapid Transit, and to expand our public transit routes to reach all of our underserved communities. Better transit options are vital to connecting the city and promoting equity, and they’re important to the thousands of public transit users in District 2. The isthmus is the heart of our city. If we don’t advocate for the changes we need, we’re going to get left out of the decision-making.
As alder, I will lead the charge on issues that affect the isthmus most — that means preventing floods. I’m committed to working with the county to monitor lake levels and lake flow and to modernize our stormwater system. I’ll also encourage common-sense community solutions, such as rain gardens. I’ll be a champion for the health of our lakes and work to reduce phosphorus levels through better leaf management. We must protect our environment, and Madison needs to do its part when it comes to fighting climate change. I’m committed to speeding up our timeline for Madison to become a 100 percent renewable, carbon-neutral city.
As we plan for our future, I’ll also work to make our district safer now. We need common-sense changes to our traffic flow. That includes a designated left-turn signal on East Washington at Baldwin and more pedestrian crossings on Johnson and Gorham near Blair. Better traffic flow can never be the reason to make the people on the isthmus less safe.
As a renter, a transit rider, a millennial, an organizer and a neighbor, I’ve seen where our city needs to do better. These issues will shape how my generation, and those to come, will live here in Madison.
I’m Jim White. I’m asking for your support, and your vote on April 2.