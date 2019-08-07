As much as Lombardi loved Hornung, the legendary coach and the team’s other star ball-carrier, Taylor, often butted heads. After the 1966 season, when Taylor played out his option and signed with the expansion New Orleans Saints, Lombardi criticized him publicly for it. The two later made their peace, however, and when Lombardi left the Packers for the Washington Redskins, he showed his new team film clips of Taylor running in his offense.
"I certainly played with numerous wonderful Lombardi teams and won many, many championships and many MVP awards and what have you ... but I certainly have no regrets," Taylor told the Racine Journal Times in 1991. “I played for the Green Bay Packers and I left by my own choice. Lombardi came down (to New Orleans) after he left Green Bay and we were still good friends.
"He realized he left the Green Bay Packers for the Washington Redskins. People leave for whatever reasons and it's their own business. I have no qualms. I have no problems with anyone and I just continue to live my life by my standards and my expectations."
The last pure fullback to win the league rushing title, Taylor ended his Packers career as the franchise leader in yards (8,207), rushing touchdowns (81) and 100-yard rushing games (26). His best season came in 1962, when he won the NFL MVP as he rushed for 1,474 yards and scored 19 touchdowns during a 14-game regular season. He then carried 31 times for 85 yards in the Packers’ NFL championship game victory over the New York Giants at Yankee Stadium.
Taylor, who died last October at age 83, was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and held the franchise rushing record until Ahman Green broke it in 2009.
"That son-of-a-gun is the toughest son-of-a-gun in the league," Hornung, another Hall of Famer, once said of the undersized (6-foot, 216-pound) Taylor. "I've seen him run over guys 30 or 40 pounds bigger than he is like that."