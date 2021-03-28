Jim Nussle: Listening, learning, helping and leading at CUNA

The Credit Union National Association (CUNA) was founded in 1940 and the Madison-based trade association advocates on behalf of all of America’s credit unions.

Jim Nussle, CUNA’s president and CEO, spoke about what makes CUNA’s culture special:

How would you describe the corporate culture at CUNA?

Everyone at CUNA believes in the importance of our mission to be the champion for credit unions and their cooperative, people-helping-people approach to financial services. Our culture reflects our principles — we’re more cooperative than corporate. We take our core values — passionate, collaborative, inclusive, authentic and accountable — seriously, and at the end of the day, knowing that we’re helping to improve the financial well-being of the 120 million credit union members around the country and their communities is a powerful motivator for us all to do our very best work.

How can managers build stronger connections with employees?