The draft environmental impact statement for the proposed siting of the F-35A fighter jets at Truax Field in Madison states that more than 1,000 homes near the airport may potentially be “incompatible for residential use” because of the expanded noise contour of the F-35. As a long-time local Realtor, CEO of Wisconsin’s largest real estate firm, and holder of the prestigious SRA appraisal designation, the term “incompatible” really caught my attention. So, I did some digging to learn more.
I was pleased to learn the definition of incompatible, for purposes of the impact statement, does not mean an existing home is not “livable” or is uninhabitable. It simply means more homes near the airport may need noise mitigation.
Incompatible is a technical term, generally used for future construction on properties in affected areas — and particularly for developers of residential communities so that they are mandated to advise the purchasers of newly constructed homes of noise impacts (“buyer beware”).
For existing homes, a determination of “incompatibility” qualifies a specific home for consideration to receive Federal Aviation Administration Part 150 mitigation funding. Part 150 funding can be used by homeowners for sound proofing mitigation to address any noise impact caused by being within a 65-decibel DNL zone.
DNL (short for day-night average sound level) is an average amount of sound over a 24-hour period, giving penalty to noise events which take place between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. The 65-decibel DNL is used as the baseline average level where aircraft noise has a discernible impact on those exposed.
Research has indicated that about 87 percent of the population is not highly annoyed by outdoor sound levels below 65 decibels. Therefore, the 65-decibel DNL noise level is typically used to help determine compatibility of military aircraft operations with local land use.
From a real estate perspective, this is simple to explain: If you own an existing home in the affected area you may be eligible for noise mitigation assistance under the FAA Part 150 program. If you are planning to build a new home in the expanded noise contour, then you should beware to factor noise mitigation into the construction planning.
Nobody in the affected areas will lose their home through condemnation, nor will they need to relocate unless they choose to.