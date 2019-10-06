Jesper Peltonen

 

Sophomore

5-10, 179

Helsinki, Finland

Age at start of season: 21.

NHL: Free agent.

Stats: No points in 13 games last season for the Badgers.

Scouting report: Peltonen was inserted into the lineup mostly because of injuries and absences in his first season. The same is likely in 2019-20. Coaches have lauded Peltonen's understanding of his role, his practice habits and his preparation for the moments when he gets a chance to contribute.

On Twitter and Instagram: @Jesper_Peltonen@j.pelton3n.

