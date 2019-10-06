Sophomore
5-10, 179
Helsinki, Finland
Age at start of season: 21.
NHL: Free agent.
Stats: No points in 13 games last season for the Badgers.
Scouting report: Peltonen was inserted into the lineup mostly because of injuries and absences in his first season. The same is likely in 2019-20. Coaches have lauded Peltonen's understanding of his role, his practice habits and his preparation for the moments when he gets a chance to contribute.
On Twitter and Instagram: @Jesper_Peltonen, @j.pelton3n.