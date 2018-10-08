Freshman | 5-10, 181
Helsinki, Finland
Age at start of season: 20.
NHL: Free agent.
Stats: 5 goals, 7 assists, 12 points, plus-20 in 60 games last season for the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League.
Scouting report: Peltonen was the last piece added to this season’s roster on the heels of the decommitments of twin defensemen Cole and Christian Krygier. Peltonen also is part of a set of twins; his brother, Aleksi, is a forward who also has committed to the Badgers. They have strong athletic bloodlines: Their father, Ville, is a former NHL forward and Olympian who now coaches in Switzerland. Their grandfather, Esa, played in the Olympics. And their sister, Emmi, was a figure skater for Finland in the 2018 Olympics.
