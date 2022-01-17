 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jerry Palm, CBS
Wisconsin Ohio State

Wisconsin's guard Johnny Davis (1) puts down a dunk during the second half of Wisconsin's 78-68 win over Ohio State at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

Current: Two seed, facing Weber State

Last week: Three seed

Palm again has the Badgers among the nation’s best teams, ranking UW third in CBS’ Top 25, behind only Auburn and Gonzaga. The Badgers are the highest seeded Big Ten team in Palm’s projection and can pick up a win this week against another of Palm’s tournament teams, Michigan State. Palm has the Spartans as a four seed.

