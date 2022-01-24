Jerry Palm, CBS

Current: One seed, facing Norfolk State
Last week: Two seed
Palm again has the Badgers among the nation’s best teams, and he has been high on them since their Maui Invitational win in December. The Badgers are the highest-seeded Big Ten team in Palm’s latest projection, which was released before the Michigan State game.
“The Badgers have been one of the more pleasant surprises this season,” Palm wrote last week. “They were picked for ninth in the Big Ten in our preseason predictions, but nobody expected newcomer Johnny Davis to play like an All-American in the first half of the season. Davis has helped propel Wisconsin to the top of the Big Ten and now, the top line of the bracket.”