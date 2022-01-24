 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jerry Palm, CBS
Crowl vs. MSU

Current: One seed, facing Norfolk State

Last week: Two seed

Palm again has the Badgers among the nation’s best teams, and he has been high on them since their Maui Invitational win in December. The Badgers are the highest-seeded Big Ten team in Palm’s latest projection, which was released before the Michigan State game.

“The Badgers have been one of the more pleasant surprises this season,” Palm wrote last week. “They were picked for ninth in the Big Ten in our preseason predictions, but nobody expected newcomer Johnny Davis to play like an All-American in the first half of the season. Davis has helped propel Wisconsin to the top of the Big Ten and now, the top line of the bracket.”

