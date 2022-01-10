 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jerry Palm, CBS
0 Comments

Jerry Palm, CBS

  • 0
UW vs. Iowa

Current: Three seed, facing St. John’s

Palm is as high on the Badgers as any national analyst, and UW ranks seventh in CBS’ Top 25. UW’s win at Purdue knocked the Boilermakers off the No. 1 line in Palm’s projections, which were updated Friday.

UW was a four seed in Palm’s first projection this season.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Get away from winter with these one-of-a-kind Airbnbs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics