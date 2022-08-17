 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jerry Kaminski

Jerry Kaminski

School: Sun Prairie East

Grade: Senior

Position: Quarterback 

Things to know: Kaminski, who verbally committed to the University of North Dakota this summer, helped lead Sun Prairie to the WIAA Division 1 state title game last season, falling to Franklin. He was ranked as the No. 6 overall senior and the No. 1 senior quarterback entering the season by WisSports.net. He threw for 2,559 yards and 30 touchdowns last year, according to WisSports.net. He was named first-team all-conference quarterback in the Big Eight Conference, a first-team choice on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large School All-State team and a high honorable-mention selection on the AP team (which includes all divisions). This year, he’s set to direct the Sun Prairie East attack in the Badger Large after the school district split into two schools.

Quotable: “Jerry is a great leader, athletic, (with a) big-time arm and can make all the throws,” said Cardinals coach Jerry Kaminski, who’s Jerry’s father.

