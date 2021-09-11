Jerry Huffman: 'It couldn’t have been a more lovely morning'

FITCHBURG

My most vivid memory of Sept. 11 is the weather. It was stunning. Fall colors were in full bloom, temperatures were crisp, and the sky was a brilliant blue. It couldn’t have been a more lovely morning. And in the next moment, it was gone.

I had been watching Katie and Matt do their morning thing. For just a moment they both stopped and it was clear that someone was whispering into their ear pieces. Something was horribly wrong and it was about to make news.

A line at a time, they took turns telling what they knew. A passenger jet had been flown into one of the Twin Towers. We don’t know why they kept repeating. While one talked the other took notes as bits of information were fed live to them.

I was the co-anchor of the former Wisconsin Public Television program, WeekEnd. I found our photographer, Wendy, and we made plans for Madison scenes to shoot. We went to the Capitol, to the Red Cross and the airport. We weren’t sure what to shoot because none of us really knew what was going on. No one did.