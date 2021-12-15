 Skip to main content
Jerry Cross, TE, Penn State
Cross selected Penn State after visits to Iowa, Iowa State and Wisconsin. The four-star recruit attends Rufus King High School in Milwaukee. Cross comes in at 6-foot-6, 245 pound. His decision dates back July 2020 where he received his offer from Penn State.

