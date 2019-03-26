Jeremy Jeffress
Age: 31
Ht: 6-0
Wt: 205
Acquired: Trade from Texas 7/31/17
2019 salary: $3.175 million
The third time around has been the best for Jeffress, who had his best major league season in 2018 as he went 8-1 with a 1.29 ERA and 15 saves in 73 games and holding opponents to a .182 average. The Brewers’ No. 1 draft pick in 2006, Jeffress was traded to Kansas City in 2010, signed as a free agent in 2014, traded to Texas in 2016 and brought back again in 2017. He will open the season on the injured list with shoulder soreness.