Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Badgers athletic department released a statement in support of the volleyball players.
Injuries played a big part in keeping Stephan Bracey Jr. from the field. The Badgers receiver now will pursue other opportunities.
A man suffered life-threatening injuries and faces a 12th OWI after a rollover crash early Sunday in Lafayette County, authorities reported.
Andy Ziegler, who opened Athens Grill in the town of Westport in late 2017, is going to carry on part of Knoche's meat business.
Co-owner Jose Luis Granados said he needs inflation to come down and the economy to stabilize before he can turn his attention to other plans.
Three of the Badgers’ stars skipped interviews after Saturday's loss. Their coach said, "You can’t have it both ways." Here's why showing up to answer questions matters in all situations.
Redshirt freshman Markus Allen has left the Badgers football program after not playing Saturday at Michigan State.
The expansion of retail and housing at Hilldale and the creation of housing, retail and offices at Madison Yards mark more big changes for the Hill Farms neighborhood.
A provision in state law specifically outlaws photography in locker rooms without consent, and posting those images.
The Badgers' 20-year bowl streak is in jeopardy after another loss, and it's probably time to accept that this team has more flaws than strengths.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.