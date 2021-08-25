 Skip to main content
Jayden Zywicki, sr., Stoughton
Jayden Zywicki, sr., Stoughton

Zywicki took 10th place at the 2020 state championship meet, held in the spring, and is less than 25 seconds away from breaking Stoughton’s school record. Zywicki also finished 15th in the 800-meter run at the 2021 WIAA state track and field championship meet.

