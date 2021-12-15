Jayden Montgomery, LB, Iowa

#AGTG Beyond excited to announce that I have received an offer and am committing to The University of Iowa! Born and raised a Hawkeye. Dream come true🖤💛 Thanks to everyone who has helped me get to this point! #Swarm22 @TylerBarnesIOWA @CoachSWallace @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/BJZsrw2nAR— Jayden Montgomery (@JaydenMontgo02) June 9, 2021
The Bay Port standout had his senior season cut short due to a torn ACL. Montgomery only played in five games his last two high school seasons, but he impressed enough to pick up offers from the University of Pennsylvania, Indiana State, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa and Iowa, whose offer he accepted over the summer.