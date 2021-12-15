 Skip to main content
Jayden Montgomery, LB, Iowa
The Bay Port standout had his senior season cut short due to a torn ACL. Montgomery only played in five games his last two high school seasons, but he impressed enough to pick up offers from the University of Pennsylvania, Indiana State, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa and Iowa, whose offer he accepted over the summer.

