It is high time we bring the secretary of state's office out of the hibernation that Doug La Follette has put it in these last 40 years. As I traveled the state collecting nomination signatures the one thing Democrats, Republicans, independents mentioned to me while signing my nomination papers is that the office needs term limits. I will propose having two terms for the office for a total of eight years. If those term limits would have been in place, La Follette's reign would have only been eight years and the duties would not have been taken away from the office. As a elderly man said to me, 40 years in office — it is time for him to go.
Over the reign of La Follette, the office went from 50 employees down to two, and a $5 million budget down to $250,000. Because of his lack of leadership, duties where taken away by elected leaders and more importantly, when Jim Doyle was governor and the Democrats were in the majority even they did not restore ANY duties back to the office as they must have agreed La Follette could not handle them.
In addition, La Follette has wasted over $35,000 from a fund that should have been used for books at K-12 school libraries. Where did he use the money? To travel around the country and stay in four- and five-star hotels. While this may have been legal to do, it was not good wasting kids' book money. If he wanted to travel he should have used his own money. I will cut my own compensation package by that same $35,000 in my term of office to return the money back for La Follette's misdeed.
The office needs to become an "election watchdog" to ensure that all elections are fair and honest and procedures are put into place for the integrity of the vote.
The office has literally been run into the basement of the Capitol from his lack of leadership and energy for the office. With the advent of the computer age and overnight mail I will propose to the Legislature that the office be moved out of Madison and placed in the central part of the state, granting all citizens equal opportunity with ease to help reawaken the office.
We need to solve the problem of an office with a salary and nothing to do; we owe it to the citizens and taxpayers of Wisconsin.
I will support having a statewide referendum asking the voters the choice between a ceremonial office or to restore duties that were taken away over the years. If they decide ceremonial, then the salary should be cut by at least 50 percent. Once we have that direction from the voters, then the public servants will need to implement those wishes. I believe in solving problems, not just milking an opportunity as has been done these past 40 years.
In my proposal I will ask the governor and Legislature to restore duties ONLY for the term of office, then if re-elected or someone else is in office they would have to propose duties every term of office to once and for all solve this logjam for which the state and people of Wisconsin have suffered.
La Follete calls his Democrat opponent a "nuisance." If he wins the primary I can't wait to see what he calls me.
I ask for your vote on Aug. 14.
On Wisconsin!
Jay Schroeder is a Republican candidate for Wisconsin's secretary of state.