Jay Hanson, sr., Verona

The Badgers started the season talking about making history and completing unfinished business. They ended it by getting pushed around by a rival they've dominated.
Reginald Patterson resigned effective Wednesday. He's been on paid leave since mid-September.
You may be surprised at the answer.
Again missing David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, Packers turn once more to ‘the world’s biggest Robot’ at left tackle — Yosh Nijman
Against the Rams' fearsome pass rush, Yosh Nijman will need to play even better than he did during a three-game stint earlier in the season.
You may not like the number you see.
What percentage of the population has been vaccinated? How many hospital beds are available? How have case counts changed recently? Find out with these charts and maps, updated weekly.
It's the first time a Badgers defender was called for targeting this season.
3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball's win over Saint Mary's for Maui Invitational title
Johnny Davis and Tyler Wahl once again led a gutsy effort late to turn things around against the Gaels. Davis was named tournament MVP.
The latest public health order provides an exception for people to take off their masks in an enclosed space if they are all vaccinated.
The Badgers duo combined to score 52.8% of the team’s points while in Vegas. But that doesn’t tell the whole story of how they led UW to the title.